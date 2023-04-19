New LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets coming in August 2023 The Blue Blur, Tails, Amy Rose, Dr. Eggman, and the Green Hill Zone are getting LEGO-ized for new toy sets coming in early August.

LEGO has been on a tear with its video game collaborations in recent years and it looks like Sonic is next on the block to get all sorts of new fun sets. LEGO and Sega have announced a new line of Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO sets that will feature Sonic, Tails, Dr. Eggman, Amy Rose, and more. The new sets will be arriving in August 2023.

Sega and LEGO announced the new Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO sets via a YouTube trailer posted on April 19, 2023. The trailer shows off all sorts of fun things on the way. One of the sets features a “speed sphere” to put LEGO Sonic in, a loop-the-loop and other scenery from the Green Hill Zone, and a launcher that lets you fling Sonic in the speed sphere through various obstacles and courses. We’ll also get sets that include Dr. Eggman and his diabolical machines, Tails and his trusty airplane, and Amy Rose with an animal rescue island playset.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog sets will feature Sonic, Amy, Tails, and Dr. Eggman and are coming out in August 2023.

Source: Sega

According to the LEGO webpage dedicated to the new Sonic the Hedgehog line, these playsets will be launching around August 1, 2023. Pre-orders for the sets will likely go up sooner too, as has been the case with many of LEGO’s other teased sets.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO sets actually come out of a LEGO Ideas concept that gained traction in 2021. After more than 10,000 supporters upvoted the project, LEGO and Sega officially announced they’d be making it happen. A couple years later, it looks like that announcement is finally coming to fruition.

With a release date set for the new Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO sets, stay tuned for more announcements, such as the distinct sets themselves, their cost, and when pre-orders open. We’ll have it right here at Shacknews as it becomes available.