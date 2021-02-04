Sonic the Hedgehog will be getting an official LEGO set through a fan-made project An idea based on Sonic Mania's Green Hill Zone reached 10,000 supporters on LEGO Ideas and, following blessings from Sega, will become an official set.

Sonic the Hedgehog has been firing on all cylinders as of late. Despite the gaming space being a bit quiet as of late for the blue blur, there’s still plenty of love for Sega’s speedy, wise-cracking mascot. In fact, Sonic showed up in a fan-made creation for LEGO Ideas and, after gaining widespread support and the greenlight from Sega, LEGO will be making the Sonic the Hedgehog idea into an official set.

LEGO recently revealed the results of voting and approval for its LEGO Ideas initiative in which the fan-made Sonic Mania project appeared. Created by Viv “toastergrl” Grannell, the project is a recreation of Sonic Mania's Green Hill Zone, complete with verdant trees, a loop-the-loop section, and plenty of Dr. Eggman’s robots trying to put the brakes on Sonic. The LEGO Ideas review board officially approved Grannell’s idea and LEGO will be collaborating with Sega to turn the idea into an official build kit. Sega was also happy with the news, having shared enthusiasm for the Sonic x LEGO project from the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter.

Last year, a fan-made Sonic Mania project reached 10,000 supporters on @LEGOIdeas.



We're excited to share it will be produced as an official @LEGO_Group set!



➡️ https://t.co/Y66HuknMdH pic.twitter.com/J2HiT9hBZW — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 4, 2021

The recent year has been a pretty great intersection of LEGO and gaming. In 2019, Nintendo collaborated with LEGO to launch the LEGO Super Mario collection, featuring an electronic brick Mario that interacts with most of the level props. There have been costume sets, nods to Super Mario 64, and much more since the series launched.

It doesn’t seem highly likely at this time that a Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set will be as robust, but it will still be cool to see our favorite blue hedgehog represented in the block-building universe where we can hopefully put together some cool levels for him. Even at the most basic, it will be fun to see what the official set looks like.

Stay tuned for further details on the Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO collaboration as we await the reveal of an official set later this year.