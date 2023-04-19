Bomb Rush Cyberfunk gets August release date

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase that took place today featured a wealth of exciting announcements, including one regarding Team Reptile’s upcoming 3D action-adventure game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. As shared alongside a fun trailer, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set to be released on August 18, 2023 on platforms like Nintendo Switch.
For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s a sort of spiritual successor to titles like Jet Set Radio and Jet Grind Radio, and even boasts an original soundtrack from composer Hideki Nagamura. Gameplay wise, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set in a futuristic world from the mind of Dion Koster where players will be able to paint graffiti, collect beats, perform sick trick combos, and more.
On Steam, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is described as follows:
Again, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set to be released on August 18, 2023 for platforms including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC (Steam). Now that you’re caught up on the release date for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, be sure to read through some of our other Nintendo Indie World Showcase coverage, including news of Cult of the Lamb's Relics of the Old Faith update arriving later this month, and the new Blasphemous 2 trailer which showed off new weapons and announced a summer 2023 release window.
