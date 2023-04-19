Bomb Rush Cyberfunk gets August release date You won't have to wait too much longer to jump into Team Reptile's upcoming title reminiscent of classics like Jet Set Radio.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase that took place today featured a wealth of exciting announcements, including one regarding Team Reptile’s upcoming 3D action-adventure game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. As shared alongside a fun trailer, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set to be released on August 18, 2023 on platforms like Nintendo Switch.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s a sort of spiritual successor to titles like Jet Set Radio and Jet Grind Radio, and even boasts an original soundtrack from composer Hideki Nagamura. Gameplay wise, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set in a futuristic world from the mind of Dion Koster where players will be able to paint graffiti, collect beats, perform sick trick combos, and more.

On Steam, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is described as follows:

Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a future world from the mind of Dion Koster where self-styled graffiti crews equipped with personal boostpacks are battling each other for control of the streets. Start your own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam.



Red is a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has an AI robohead. In search of his roots he joins the Bomb Rush Crew, Tryce and Bel, who are aiming to go All City. Together they slowly discover who it was that cut off his head and how deep Red's human side is linked to the graffiti world. Facts:



- Explore the 5 main boroughs of the city to hit graffiti spots and get REP. You'll need it to challenge the rival crews to a Crew Battle.



- Find new members to join your crew around the city. Spread around are also new graffiti pieces to paint, outfit colors and music to play on your flip phone.



- Use skateboarding, inline skating or BMX style tricks in the unique environment based trick system. Extend your combos with manuals and get even higher scores by incorporating special Boost Tricks.



- You can get boost power for doing long combos so the fastest way to move is also the most stylish.



- Dynamic military police that scales up as you vandalize.

Again, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set to be released on August 18, 2023 for platforms including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC (Steam). Now that you’re caught up on the release date for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, be sure to read through some of our other Nintendo Indie World Showcase coverage, including news of Cult of the Lamb's Relics of the Old Faith update arriving later this month, and the new Blasphemous 2 trailer which showed off new weapons and announced a summer 2023 release window.