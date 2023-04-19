ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 315 Tonight is the start of a Metroid Fusion playthrough on Stevetendo!

It’s the start of a new playthrough tonight on the Stevetendo show. We’re staying in the Game Boy Advance genre with Metroid Fusion. Add another game to the list of my first time playing it on the Stevetendo show. There’s a mixed bag of opinions regarding Metroid Fusion. Some think it’s the best game in the franchise where some think it missed the mark with it being slightly linear.

Since it’s my first time playing it, I’ll save my thoughts for the game until the end of the journey. I’m looking forward to playing Metroid Fusion as I missed it when it first released on the Game Boy Advance all those years ago. I was a freshman in high school at the time of release so that could explain why I missed playing it. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out how my first Metroid Fusion playthrough begins!

Samus needs our help in Metroid Fusion!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up is more of our Super Mario 64 and the start of another new playthrough. We had a great post season run with the Devils in NHL 94 so stay tuned to see what replaces it on the show next week!

It’s time I gave the loyal Shacknews Twitch channel viewers some free advice. Make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel by using Prime Gaming. Missing the great shows we have to offer will be a thing of the past when you subscribe. The channel has lots to offer and has something for everyone! No scores to check tonight as the Mets played this afternoon in Los Angeles and the Devils play Thursday night.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!