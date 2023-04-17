Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of April 17, 2023

Catch up on all of the exciting livestreams the Shacknews crew has lined up this week and find out when each stream is set to air.
Morgan Shaver
1

Monday is here once again which means we’ve got another full week of fun Shacknews livestreams for you to savor. If you’re wondering what some of these livestreams are, or what time they’re set to air, we’ve also got you covered with a look at our livestream schedule for the week of April 17!

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of April 17, 2023

As always, you can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Pop! Goes the Culture! Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Big Team Building Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Now that you're all caught up with this week's livestream schedule we want to take a moment to say thank you to anyone and everyone who drops in and checks out one or more of our weekly shows, it’s always very much appreciated. And, if you’d like to do more to support the Shacknews crew, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel if you haven't already.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, don’t forget that you can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming. For more Shacknews video content, also be sure to check out and subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

