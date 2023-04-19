The Super Mario Bros. Movie OST tracklist
Here's the full list of songs on the Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been breaking records and domination pop culture discussions since its theatrical release earlier this month. In addition to its charming adaptation of gaming’s most iconic characters, the film has also been celebrated for its original soundtrack, which weaves classic Mario tunes with new medleys. If you want a better idea of what you’re hearing throughout the film, let’s check out the full soundtrack for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
The score was composed by Brian Tyler, a prolific composer who has worked on movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Scream (2022), and the Fast & Furious franchise. The soundtrack is available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. This is the full list of original songs found in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in order of their appearance.
- Super Mario Bros. Opus
- Press Start
- King of the Koopas
- Mario Brothers Rap - Ali Dee
- Plumbin’ Ain’t Easy
- It’s a Dog Eat Plumber World
- Saving Brooklyn
- The Warp Pipe
- Strange New World
- The Darklands
- Welcome to the Mushroom Kingdom
- 2 Player Game
- The Mushroom Council
- The Plumber and the Peach
- Platforming Princess
- World 1-1
- The Adventure Begins
- Peaches - Jack Black
- Lost and Crowned
- Imprisoned
- Courting the Kongs
- Drivin’ Me Bananas
- Rumble in the Jungle
- Karts!
- Practice Makes Perfect
- Buckle Up
- Rainbow Road Rage
- Blue Shelled
- An Indecent Proposal
- The Belly of the Beast
- Fighting Tooth and Veil
- Tactical Tanooki
- Grapple in the Big Apple
- Superstars
- The Super Mario Brothers
- Bonus Level
- Level Complete
That’s the full original soundtrack for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It was recently announced that the soundtrack would receive a vinyl release later this year. For more on The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we’ve been keeping up with all of its box office success since it hit theaters.
