The Super Mario Bros. Movie OST tracklist Here's the full list of songs on the Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been breaking records and domination pop culture discussions since its theatrical release earlier this month. In addition to its charming adaptation of gaming’s most iconic characters, the film has also been celebrated for its original soundtrack, which weaves classic Mario tunes with new medleys. If you want a better idea of what you’re hearing throughout the film, let’s check out the full soundtrack for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Source: Universal Pictures

The score was composed by Brian Tyler, a prolific composer who has worked on movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Scream (2022), and the Fast & Furious franchise. The soundtrack is available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. This is the full list of original songs found in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in order of their appearance.

Super Mario Bros. Opus

Press Start

King of the Koopas

Mario Brothers Rap - Ali Dee

Plumbin’ Ain’t Easy

It’s a Dog Eat Plumber World

Saving Brooklyn

The Warp Pipe

Strange New World

The Darklands

Welcome to the Mushroom Kingdom

2 Player Game

The Mushroom Council

The Plumber and the Peach

Platforming Princess

World 1-1

The Adventure Begins

Peaches - Jack Black

Lost and Crowned

Imprisoned

Courting the Kongs

Drivin’ Me Bananas

Rumble in the Jungle

Karts!

Practice Makes Perfect

Buckle Up

Rainbow Road Rage

Blue Shelled

An Indecent Proposal

The Belly of the Beast

Fighting Tooth and Veil

Tactical Tanooki

Grapple in the Big Apple

Superstars

The Super Mario Brothers

Bonus Level

Level Complete

That’s the full original soundtrack for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It was recently announced that the soundtrack would receive a vinyl release later this year. For more on The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we’ve been keeping up with all of its box office success since it hit theaters.