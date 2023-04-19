Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals gets July 2023 release date Night School Studio's long-awaited sequel, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, finally got a release date on today's Nintendo Indie World presentation.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has spent years in development, but it looks like we’ll finally get to experience this supernatural thriller soon. During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase this April, we got a new look at Oxenfree 2. However, more than that, we finally got a release date for the game. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will be taking us on a harrowing new multi-pathed adventure in July 2023.

Night School Studio announced the release date for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals with a new trailer on the Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 19, 2023. The game is officially set to launch on July 12, 2023, at least on Nintendo Switch. It’s also coming to PS4, PS5, and PC. The latest trailer gave us a bigger look at the story as players take on the role of Riley as she returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious happenings. After falling down a rabbit hole of supernatural encounters and a strange cult, players will help navigate a branching path full of other characters whose fate can be altered by Riley’s choices throughout the game.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming out in July 2023 after several delays pushed it back to this year.

Source: Night School Studio

One of the more interesting things shown during this trailer for Oxenfree 2 was the new walkie-talkie radio system in which players can communicate with other characters and get different facets of the story or clues to moving forward. It looks like it will also play a part in the branching paths as players utilize radio waves to reach out to the supernatural world twist reality.

After some delays and several years of waiting, the July release date set for Oxenfree 2 sets it close at hand. Stay tuned for more details and updates leading up to the game’s launch this summer.