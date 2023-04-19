Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase April 19 livestream here

Come and watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase to see a bunch of reveals and announcements from independent developers!
Sam Chandler
It’s been almost a year since the last Nintendo Indie World Showcase and players are ready to feast their eyes on a whole lot of titles. Today’s showcase is set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, so set your alarms. Tune in to the April 19 livestream below.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase – April 19

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on April 19 and will last for approximately 20 minutes. Viewers can watch the livestream using the video embed below or by visiting the Nintendo YouTube channel directly.

While not much is known about what will be shown during this latest Indie World Showcase, the community is already clamoring and wishing for specific reveals. One of the biggest wishes out there is that we’ll see more of Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was first revealed over four years ago and has gone a long time without making a sound.

Keep it locked to Shacknews once the Nintendo Indie World Showcase concludes as we’ll have our full coverage of the livestream. There’s also our Nintendo page where you can learn more about what’s coming up next for the Big N.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

