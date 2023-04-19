Watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase April 19 livestream here Come and watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase to see a bunch of reveals and announcements from independent developers!

It’s been almost a year since the last Nintendo Indie World Showcase and players are ready to feast their eyes on a whole lot of titles. Today’s showcase is set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, so set your alarms. Tune in to the April 19 livestream below.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase – April 19

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on April 19 and will last for approximately 20 minutes. Viewers can watch the livestream using the video embed below or by visiting the Nintendo YouTube channel directly.

While not much is known about what will be shown during this latest Indie World Showcase, the community is already clamoring and wishing for specific reveals. One of the biggest wishes out there is that we’ll see more of Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was first revealed over four years ago and has gone a long time without making a sound.

Keep it locked to Shacknews once the Nintendo Indie World Showcase concludes as we’ll have our full coverage of the livestream. There’s also our Nintendo page where you can learn more about what’s coming up next for the Big N.