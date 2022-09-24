Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals release date slips into 2023 The sequel from Night School Studio won't be in before the end of the year, but there's a new way to play the original.

It was a pleasant surprise to see that Night School Studio had begun work on a sequel to its breakout hit Oxenfree. However, the hope that it would arrive this year appears to have been dashed. On Saturday, the developer announced that Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals now has an unspecified 2023 release date.

Here's the message from the Night School Studio Twitter account:

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was originally revealed back in April 2021 during a Nintendo Indie World presentation. The story will follow a new cast of characters led by environmental researcher Riley. It's described as a paranormal coming of age story, a more mature tale that we were excited to take a first look at last October.

The original Oxenfree remains a fun narrative-based romp and it looks like the people at Netflix agree. Shortly after Lost Signals was delayed, the first Oxenfree popped up during Saturday's Netflix Tudum presentation. It's basically the original game, but translated to mobile devices and with new localization support for 30 languages. Oxenfree: Netflix Edition is available starting today and free for Netflix subscribers.

We'll continue to watch Night School Studio for any updates on Oxenfree 2. Likewise, we'll continue to watch for any other 2022 games that fall into next year. Keep it on Shacknews for any further updates.