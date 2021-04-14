Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals announced at Nintendo Indie World The sequel to Oxenfree will launch in 2021.

As we’ve come to expect from these presentations, Nintendo capped off its Indie World Showcase with one final surprise. We got a reveal trailer for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, the sequel to the 2016 adventure game. At the end of the cryptic trailer, we learned that the game will launch on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

The reveal trailer for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was shown at the very end of the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals takes place five years after the events of the original game, mirroring the five year gap between game releases.

Though Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is a sequel, the game will follow an entirely new cast of characters in a paranormal coming of age story. The protagonist Riley is described as “an environmental researcher who returns to her hometown Camena to investigate mysterious radio frequency signals causing disturbances in electronic equipment throughout the town and stumbles upon ghostly happenings.”

Developer Night School Studio promises that Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will feature a lot of what made the first game so special, including the naturalistic dialogue system. While the original Oxenfree was widely beloved, the developers also stated that players will not need to experience it in order to jump into the sequel.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is set to launch this fall and will be available on the Nintendo Switch. For more out of the April Nintendo Indie World Showcase, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.