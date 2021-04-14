New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals announced at Nintendo Indie World

The sequel to Oxenfree will launch in 2021.
Donovan Erskine
3

As we’ve come to expect from these presentations, Nintendo capped off its Indie World Showcase with one final surprise. We got a reveal trailer for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, the sequel to the 2016 adventure game. At the end of the cryptic trailer, we learned that the game will launch on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

The reveal trailer for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was shown at the very end of the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals takes place five years after the events of the original game, mirroring the five year gap between game releases.

Though Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is a sequel, the game will follow an entirely new cast of characters in a paranormal coming of age story. The protagonist Riley is described as “an environmental researcher who returns to her hometown Camena to investigate mysterious radio frequency signals causing disturbances in electronic equipment throughout the town and stumbles upon ghostly happenings.”

Developer Night School Studio promises that Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will feature a lot of what made the first game so special, including the naturalistic dialogue system. While the original Oxenfree was widely beloved, the developers also stated that players will not need to experience it in order to jump into the sequel.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is set to launch this fall and will be available on the Nintendo Switch. For more out of the April Nintendo Indie World Showcase, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola