Dieter Schoeller on how Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came about Dieter Schoeller, CEO and Founder of Headup, talks about how Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came about.

If you’ve ever wanted some insight on where the idea for Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came from, and how the game came to exist, do we have the interview for you.

At GDC 2023, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke had a few moments to talk to Dieter Schoeller, CEO and Founder of Headup, about how the idea for Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came about. Schoeller provided some incredible insight on the process behind the scenes including how he borrowed assets to create a proof of concept. Please take a look.

