Dieter Schoeller on how Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came about

Dieter Schoeller, CEO and Founder of Headup, talks about how Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came about.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

If you’ve ever wanted some insight on where the idea for Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came from, and how the game came to exist, do we have the interview for you.

At GDC 2023, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke had a few moments to talk to Dieter Schoeller, CEO and Founder of Headup, about how the idea for Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came about. Schoeller provided some incredible insight on the process behind the scenes including how he borrowed assets to create a proof of concept. Please take a look.

For more interviews like this one from GDC 2023 and the gaming world in general, be sure to subscribe to our GamerHubTV YouTube channel, then head over to our Shacknews YouTube channel for more gaming content, including reviews, guides, and gameplay.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

