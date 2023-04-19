Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

IBM Q1 2023 earnings results beat EPS expectations

IBM's first quarter earnings for the year include a $14.25 billion revenue figure.
Ozzie Mejia
IBM
1

With more tech companies reporting their latest quarterly earnings, Shacknews is opting to check in with IBM for the first time. The company reported its Q1 2023 earnings on Wednesday afternoon and the news appears to be mostly good. IBM reported in with a revenue of $14.3 billion USD with a $1.36/share EPS, the latter of which beat out industry estimates.

"In the quarter, we remained focused on the fundamentals of our business, increasing productivity and generating operating leverage," IBM Senior VP and CFO James Kavanaugh said in the IBM Q1 2023 earnings report. "As a result, we again expanded our gross profit margin, improved our underlying profit performance and increased our cash generation. We are well-positioned to continue investing for growth and returning value to shareholders through dividends."

IBM is forecasting a rough period ahead. Reuters notes that the company has had to cut back on spending due to inflation and rising interest rates, not helped by the reduction in demand for many of its consulting services that had been flourishing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, IBM cut its consulting revenue growth projections to just 6-8 percent.

IBM stock on April 19, 2023

Source: Yahoo! Finance

IBM shares fell by $1.46 as the markets closed on Wednesday. The stock has since rebounded in after-hours trading, rising by 3 percent, as of the time of this post.

IBM's projections for the year include a growing free cash flow with a modest revenue growth. We'll be sure to keep an eye on IBM more in the months ahead, so be sure to follow the IBM topic page for more stories as they come in.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

