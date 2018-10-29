Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: IBM

Activision, IBM oppose Xbox 360 import ban

Both IBM and Activision have thrown their weight behind Microsoft in its patent dispute with Motorola, claiming it would impact their business if the recommended Xbox 360 import ban goes through.

