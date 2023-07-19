IBM Q2 2023 earnings results slightly miss on revenue, beat EPS expectations IBM missed revenue expectations, but the results aren't as bad as they seem.

IBM reported its Q2 2023 earnings results today, revealing that the company beat EPS expectations but missed its revenue expectations.

“Organizations are using our hybrid cloud and AI technology, and our consulting capabilities, to transform their operations," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to respond to the needs of our clients who seek trusted, enterprise AI solutions, and we are particularly excited about the response to the recently launched watsonx AI platform. Finally, we remain confident in our revenue and free cash flow growth expectations for the full year.”



Source: IBM

The results come via IBM's investor relations website and show a reported an earnings per share beat of $2.18 against expectations of $2.00 per share, and a whisper number of $2.01 per share. On the revenue front, IBM reported $15.5 billion in revenue against expectations of $15.6 billion. While a miss is never good news, IBM landed very close to expectations.

