IBM Q2 2023 earnings results slightly miss on revenue, beat EPS expectations

IBM missed revenue expectations, but the results aren't as bad as they seem.
Bill Lavoy
1

IBM reported its Q2 2023 earnings results today, revealing that the company beat EPS expectations but missed its revenue expectations.

An image that shows segment results for IBM for Q2 2023

Source: IBM

The results come via IBM's investor relations website and show a reported an earnings per share beat of $2.18 against expectations of $2.00 per share, and a whisper number of $2.01 per share. On the revenue front, IBM reported $15.5 billion in revenue against expectations of $15.6 billion. While a miss is never good news, IBM landed very close to expectations.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

