IBM Q2 2023 earnings results slightly miss on revenue, beat EPS expectations
IBM missed revenue expectations, but the results aren't as bad as they seem.
IBM reported its Q2 2023 earnings results today, revealing that the company beat EPS expectations but missed its revenue expectations.
The results come via IBM's investor relations website and show a reported an earnings per share beat of $2.18 against expectations of $2.00 per share, and a whisper number of $2.01 per share. On the revenue front, IBM reported $15.5 billion in revenue against expectations of $15.6 billion. While a miss is never good news, IBM landed very close to expectations.
