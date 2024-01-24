IBM Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations IBM posted some solid results to round out its financial year.

IBM is out with its earnings for Q4 2023, detailing its financial performance over the final period of the fiscal year. The tech company turned in some impressive results, showing a beat on both earnings and revenue for Q4.

IBM’s Q4 2023 earnings report was published following the close of markets today. The company’s $3.87/share comfortably beat the expectation of $3.78/share. IBM also posted $17.38 billion in revenue against a $17.3 billion expectation. CEO Arvind Krishna provided a statement in the release.



In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue in all of our segments, driven by continued adoption of our hybrid cloud and AI offerings. Client demand for AI is accelerating and our book of business for watsonx and generative AI roughly doubled from the third to the fourth quarter. For the year, revenue growth was in line with our expectations, and we exceeded our free cash flow objective. Based on the strength of our portfolio and demonstrated track record of innovation, for 2024 we expect revenue performance in line with our mid-single digit model and about $12 billion in free cash flow.

IBM stock skyrocketed in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report, hitting as high as $187.88 after ending the day at $174.05. Be sure to bookmark our finance page for all of the earnings news hitting the business world this week.