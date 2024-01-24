New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

IBM Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

IBM posted some solid results to round out its financial year.
Donovan Erskine
1

IBM is out with its earnings for Q4 2023, detailing its financial performance over the final period of the fiscal year. The tech company turned in some impressive results, showing a beat on both earnings and revenue for Q4.

IBM’s Q4 2023 earnings report was published following the close of markets today. The company’s $3.87/share comfortably beat the expectation of $3.78/share. IBM also posted $17.38 billion in revenue against a $17.3 billion expectation. CEO Arvind Krishna provided a statement in the release.

The IBM logo on the top of a building.

IBM stock skyrocketed in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report, hitting as high as $187.88 after ending the day at $174.05. Be sure to bookmark our finance page for all of the earnings news hitting the business world this week.

