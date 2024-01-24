IBM Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

IBM is out with its earnings for Q4 2023, detailing its financial performance over the final period of the fiscal year. The tech company turned in some impressive results, showing a beat on both earnings and revenue for Q4.
IBM’s Q4 2023 earnings report was published following the close of markets today. The company’s $3.87/share comfortably beat the expectation of $3.78/share. IBM also posted $17.38 billion in revenue against a $17.3 billion expectation. CEO Arvind Krishna provided a statement in the release.
IBM stock skyrocketed in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report, hitting as high as $187.88 after ending the day at $174.05. Be sure to bookmark our finance page for all of the earnings news hitting the business world this week.
