IBM Q3 2023 earnings results beat revenue & whisper number EPS expectations

The multinational tech company has come forth with its earnings report for the latest quarter.
Donovan Erskine
The International Business Machines Corporation, also known as IBM, is one of the world’s leading tech companies. Today, it released its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year. It’s good news for shareholders as IBM managed to beat both revenue and EPS expectations in Q3 2023.

IBM’s Q3 2023 earnings report was published shortly after markets closed today. The company made $14.75 billion in revenue, narrowly beating the $14.7 billion expectation. IBM also reported $4.39 in earnings-per-share against a Wall Street Consensus of $3.63. IBM stock reacted accordingly to the company’s impressive Q3 2023 numbers. Its value was as high as $139.70 after ending the day at $137.17.

The stock chart for IBM on October 25, 2023.

“Technology remains a critical source of competitive differentiation and progress for organizations around the world," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Clients are increasingly adopting our watsonx AI and data platform along with our hybrid cloud solutions to unlock productivity and operational efficiency. This is helping drive solid growth in our software and consulting businesses. As a result, we remain confident in our revenue and free cash flow growth expectations for the full year.”

IBM is just one of several tech companies sharing earnings news this week. Facebook (META) has also shared its earnings report, which included another loss on the Reality Labs division. Stick with us here at Shacknews for all your financial news.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

