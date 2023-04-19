Atari unveils Pixel Ripped 1978 art from Tim Lapetino and Phil Noto The game will give players the opportunity to journey back to the golden age of home entertainment, with art from Tim Lapetino and Phil Noto.

In the upcoming VR adventure game Pixel Ripped 1978, players will be able to journey back to the golden age of home entertainment, travel between dimensions, and play games within games. In an exciting announcement from Atari and developer ARVORE, it was recently revealed that new game art for Pixel Ripped 1978 was created by none other than prolific comic artist Tim Lapetino and NYT best-selling illustrator Phil Noto.

In an accompanying press release, the official game art reveal for Pixel Ripped 1978 was detailed as follows:

The new game art, Atari says, was directed by Tim Lapetino and designed by prolific comic artist and NYT best-selling illustrator Phil Noto. Lapetino is a prolific video game preservationist and passionate advocate for all things retro gaming. He’s also the author and visionary behind Art of Atari, a detailed stroll through the history of Atari’s art design spanning game design through to the most iconic cartridge box art of all time.



His deep knowledge and insight into the art styles and design nuances of classic Atari box art lent in the creation of the visually nostalgic new box art for Pixel Ripped 1978, a game that explores the way-back of video game history with today’s most innovative technology.

For Atari fans, Pixel Ripped 1978 sounds like a must-play as it’s not only set within Atari’s pivotal years, but it even gives players the opportunity to explore Atari headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. It’s noted that in Pixel Ripped 1978’s alternate reality, the Pixel Ripped franchise was among Atari’s earliest video game prototypes.

Adding to this narrative, artist Tim Lapetino brought on Phil Noto to help illustrate the game’s key art in his signature painterly style with the end result being a nostalgic call-back to Atari’s classic box art designs.

"In the '70s and 1980s, Atari used dynamic artwork on packaging, game cartridges, and advertising to communicate the fun and energy of those emerging home video games. Each Atari title came wrapped in a beautiful, hand-drawn bit of storytelling that bridged the gap between joystick reality and the electronic worlds within,” said Tim Lapetino.

That artwork still resides in our pop culture consciousness, and we thought it would be quite appropriate to tap into that style for Pixel Ripped 1978. I considered quite a few artists for this game release, but at the end of the day, Phil Noto was the clear choice to capture that classic Atari montage style.

If the latest news about Pixel Ripped 1978’s art has you hyped to play the game, you’ll be happy to hear it’s set to release later this summer on PS5, PS VR2, PC, and Meta Quest 2. To learn more about the game, be sure to check out the game’s official website, and follow Atari on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.