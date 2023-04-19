Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nintendo confirms Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Amiibo in the works

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 protagonists Noah and Mio will be getting new Amiibo alongside the game's latest wave of DLC.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 got quite the news dump this week. One of the biggest DLC expansions to the game is on the way, and with it, Nintendo confirmed new Amiibo based on the game are coming too. It looks like we’ll be getting Amiibo of the game’s two foremost protagonists Noah and Mio in the future, although there were no specifics on exactly when it would be happening at this time.

Nintendo announced the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Amiibo via the Nintendo of America Twitter on April 18, 2023. According to the announcement, Noah and Mio will be getting the Amiibo treatment as two separate figures set to launch at a currently unknown future date. Both party leaders of their respective sides in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it seems likely that Noah and Mio might also be sold as a singular combo pack. Either way, Nintendo says to stay tuned for new details in the near future.

Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and the announcement of them as upcoming Amiibo
Noah and Mio were the two main protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and they'll be getting new Amiibo in the near future.
Source: Nintendo

Noah and Mio mark the newest Amiibo to be announced in Nintendo’s popular figure line. Where every Amiibo has some sort of functionality that affects one or more Switch games, it seems fair to expect Noah and Mio will unlock bonus content in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, even if its just a pack of bonus items or some form of cosmetics as we’ve seen in games up to and including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This announcement also coincides with the latest DLC announcement for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will see previous Xenoblade Chronicles protagonists Rex and Shulk return for a new story and adventure.

Either way, it looks like plenty of exciting things are in store for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans. As we await new details on the Noah and Mio Amiibo, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates such as when they will launch.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola