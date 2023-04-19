Nintendo confirms Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Amiibo in the works Xenoblade Chronicles 3 protagonists Noah and Mio will be getting new Amiibo alongside the game's latest wave of DLC.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 got quite the news dump this week. One of the biggest DLC expansions to the game is on the way, and with it, Nintendo confirmed new Amiibo based on the game are coming too. It looks like we’ll be getting Amiibo of the game’s two foremost protagonists Noah and Mio in the future, although there were no specifics on exactly when it would be happening at this time.

Nintendo announced the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Amiibo via the Nintendo of America Twitter on April 18, 2023. According to the announcement, Noah and Mio will be getting the Amiibo treatment as two separate figures set to launch at a currently unknown future date. Both party leaders of their respective sides in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it seems likely that Noah and Mio might also be sold as a singular combo pack. Either way, Nintendo says to stay tuned for new details in the near future.

Noah and Mio were the two main protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and they'll be getting new Amiibo in the near future.

Source: Nintendo

Noah and Mio mark the newest Amiibo to be announced in Nintendo’s popular figure line. Where every Amiibo has some sort of functionality that affects one or more Switch games, it seems fair to expect Noah and Mio will unlock bonus content in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, even if its just a pack of bonus items or some form of cosmetics as we’ve seen in games up to and including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This announcement also coincides with the latest DLC announcement for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will see previous Xenoblade Chronicles protagonists Rex and Shulk return for a new story and adventure.

Either way, it looks like plenty of exciting things are in store for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans. As we await new details on the Noah and Mio Amiibo, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates such as when they will launch.