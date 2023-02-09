Nintendo confirms Zelda Amiibo bonuses in Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo teased that Amiibo from the Zelda series will unlock weapons, resources, and even new paraglider cloth in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Major Nintendo games are nice, but finding out they make use of a variety of the Amiibo we’ve been collecting over the years is also awesome, and it looks like that will be the case with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, too. Following the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, the Big N has confirmed that there will not only be a new Link Amiibo for Tears of the Kingdom, but previously released Amiibo will also have functionality and unlock bonuses in the game.

Nintendo shared some details on exactly what Amiibo functionality is available for Tears of the Kingdom on Twitter following its Nintendo Direct presentation. According to Nintendo, there’s a new Link Amiibo that will launch beside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 13. Tapping this Amiibo while playing the game will let players have access to free resources, weapons, and a unique cloth for Link’s paraglider. Nintendo also confirmed that using other Zelda series Amiibo will offer weapons and resources, too, as well as different paraglider cloth depending on what Amiibo you used. There’s a paraglider cloth stylized as Majora’s Mask for instance.

This is a neat and fun way to continue to make use of Amiibo functionality (especially if you’ve been collecting them for a long time). Many players will remember that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild also had Amiibo functionality. That game allowed you to manifest unique reward crates if you used certain Amiibo. Tears of the Kingdom doing something similar, but adding a cosmetic reward into the mix is a nice addition to the game.

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its newest Amiibo launching on May 13, 2023