Evening Reading - November 9, 2022

It is Wednesday once more, my friends, which means it’s time for our one and only nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 9!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Telesto has taken over Destiny 2
- There are over 290 million Nintendo Account users across 164 countries
- Listen to the Unity (U) Q3 2022 earnings call here
- Facebook (META) to lay off 11,000, including Reality Labs employees
- Elon Musk kills Twitter's Official verification checkmarks hours after they go live
- Rogue Legacy 2 surprise launches on Nintendo Switch today
- Sports Story gets December release date on Nintendo Switch
- Mick Gordon shares statement about Marty Stratton and Doom Eternal
- Have a Nice Death comes to Nintendo Switch in March 2023
- EU commission will investigate Microsoft/Activision acquisition
- Inscryption kicks off December with Nintendo Switch release
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly coming to Switch in Spring 2023
- Desta: The Memories Between jumping to PC and Switch in 2023
- Retail Therapy Ep.16: Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Unboxing
- Ubisoft asserts Prince of Persia remake hasn't been canceled
- Disco Elysium directors claim Tutreke OU majority stake taken illegally
- FIFA's first post-EA soccer games will be 4 different blockchain titles
- Binance backs out of FTX takeover offer leaving crypto exchange in peril
- Unity (U) Q3 2022 earnings results barely miss revenue expectations, reports in-line EPS
- Unity (U) issues better than expected Q4 2022 revenue guidance
- Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2022 revenue misses expectations, reaffirms production target
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 259
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Accurate
November 9, 2022
Twitter by Twitter for Twitter... by Twitter.
Nightmare fuel
He can smell the unverified on you a mile away. #ElonMusk #TwitterBlue #Twitter pic.twitter.com/K7QdTWtLNO— Low Res Dev (@LowResDev) November 8, 2022
Good god that's horrifying lol.
Elon vs. Pennywise
coming to a realization pic.twitter.com/s6eSJheWpC— MJ• commissions open (@amorgus_) November 8, 2022
Speaking of terrifying, this pairs well with the nightmare fuel above.
Picard
November 9, 2022
What I imagine readers look like after encountering those two tweets back-to-back.
Elections
as a Canadian, this is how it feels watching American elections these days pic.twitter.com/AzVboCrRuo— Pat Dubois 🇺🇦 (@patdubois) November 8, 2022
Accurate.
Hailing in Oakland
does “hailing in Oakland” mean end of the world pic.twitter.com/caVUan5x3C— rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) November 9, 2022
"Hailing in Oakland" sounds like a cool band name. But also yeah... it was 70 degrees in Maine this past week which is pretty absurd given that it's the first week of November.
Blood Upon the Snow
Perhaps the greatest surprise of scoring #GodofWarRagnarok was collaborating closely with the brilliant @Hozier for the track “Blood Upon the Snow.”— Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) November 8, 2022
He’s a master songwriter, and incredible vocalist. Together, I think we brought a unique musical color to the narrative.
❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/Ad621yqVI7
Bear McCreary always knocks it out of the park.
Blood Moon
My finished shot from this morning's total lunar eclipse. This image was captured by using two telescopes, one to capture intricate detail on the lunar surface, and one to capture the rich tones cast by Earth's shadow across the disc. Go ahead, zoom in on it! pic.twitter.com/XpXcqihiId— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 8, 2022
This image is so stunning!
Same
How I, a Millenial, feel when people try to tell me I have to migrate to yet another social media platform that I don‘t understand: pic.twitter.com/gRRK7MI63g— Steffi ❤️🖖🏻 (@Larkistin89) November 7, 2022
Big same.
Super Sonic/Saiyan
THEY'RE GONNA FIGHT pic.twitter.com/OrwjdYqKFn— Joshua Bermudez (@Jxbermudez27) November 7, 2022
Fantastic ad placement.
Kiki's Delivery Service
Kiki’s delivery service. pic.twitter.com/SMu9VNvIN2— 𓍊𓋼𓍊 𝓇𝒾𝒸𝑒𝒷𝒶𝓁𝓁 𓍊𓋼𓍊 (@kawaiixriceball) November 6, 2022
Woah!
Gengar
good morning to everyone who relates to Gengar pic.twitter.com/yrZeig2pIe— Mara Milf Era (@justmarahere) November 4, 2022
I too can relate to Gengar here.
Mushrooms
Hi Walmart, I don't think mushrooms will work. pic.twitter.com/SdWMZawhIK— AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) November 2, 2022
I don't think that's going to work, Walmart.
Video/Music Time
I wanted to share the remix version of Dragon in Me by Seether, but also really love the anime Claymore. So hey, here's an AMV I made 5 years ago that combines both.
Bright Lights
Catchy as heck.
And So It Went
I absolutely adore Taylor Momsen.
Neo-Tokyo
A fantastic driving song, or something to put on in the background while gaming.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for November 9 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 9, 2022