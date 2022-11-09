Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - November 9, 2022

Brush up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It is Wednesday once more, my friends, which means it’s time for our one and only nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 9!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Accurate

Twitter by Twitter for Twitter... by Twitter.

Nightmare fuel

Good god that's horrifying lol.

Elon vs. Pennywise

Speaking of terrifying, this pairs well with the nightmare fuel above.

Picard

What I imagine readers look like after encountering those two tweets back-to-back.

Elections

Accurate.

Hailing in Oakland

"Hailing in Oakland" sounds like a cool band name. But also yeah... it was 70 degrees in Maine this past week which is pretty absurd given that it's the first week of November.

Blood Upon the Snow

Bear McCreary always knocks it out of the park.

Blood Moon

This image is so stunning! 

Same

Big same. 

Super Sonic/Saiyan

Fantastic ad placement.

Kiki's Delivery Service

Woah! 

Gengar

I too can relate to Gengar here.

Mushrooms

I don't think that's going to work, Walmart. 

Video/Music Time

I wanted to share the remix version of Dragon in Me by Seether, but also really love the anime Claymore. So hey, here's an AMV I made 5 years ago that combines both. 

Bright Lights

Catchy as heck.

And So It Went

I absolutely adore Taylor Momsen.

Neo-Tokyo

A fantastic driving song, or something to put on in the background while gaming.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for November 9 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Black and white cat with yellow eyes sitting on a black chair looking at the camera
My cute little oreo cookie Deku says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet you should, it's free and full of adorable pet pics including his!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola