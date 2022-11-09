Evening Reading - November 9, 2022

It is Wednesday once more, my friends, which means it’s time for our one and only nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 9!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Accurate

Twitter by Twitter for Twitter... by Twitter.

Nightmare fuel

Good god that's horrifying lol.

Elon vs. Pennywise

coming to a realization pic.twitter.com/s6eSJheWpC — MJ• commissions open (@amorgus_) November 8, 2022

Speaking of terrifying, this pairs well with the nightmare fuel above.

Picard

What I imagine readers look like after encountering those two tweets back-to-back.

Elections

as a Canadian, this is how it feels watching American elections these days pic.twitter.com/AzVboCrRuo — Pat Dubois 🇺🇦 (@patdubois) November 8, 2022

Accurate.

Hailing in Oakland

does “hailing in Oakland” mean end of the world pic.twitter.com/caVUan5x3C — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) November 9, 2022

"Hailing in Oakland" sounds like a cool band name. But also yeah... it was 70 degrees in Maine this past week which is pretty absurd given that it's the first week of November.

Blood Upon the Snow

Perhaps the greatest surprise of scoring #GodofWarRagnarok was collaborating closely with the brilliant @Hozier for the track “Blood Upon the Snow.”



He’s a master songwriter, and incredible vocalist. Together, I think we brought a unique musical color to the narrative.

❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/Ad621yqVI7 — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) November 8, 2022

Bear McCreary always knocks it out of the park.

Blood Moon

My finished shot from this morning's total lunar eclipse. This image was captured by using two telescopes, one to capture intricate detail on the lunar surface, and one to capture the rich tones cast by Earth's shadow across the disc. Go ahead, zoom in on it! pic.twitter.com/XpXcqihiId — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 8, 2022

This image is so stunning!

Same

How I, a Millenial, feel when people try to tell me I have to migrate to yet another social media platform that I don‘t understand: pic.twitter.com/gRRK7MI63g — Steffi ❤️🖖🏻 (@Larkistin89) November 7, 2022

Big same.

Super Sonic/Saiyan

Fantastic ad placement.

Kiki's Delivery Service

Woah!

Gengar

good morning to everyone who relates to Gengar pic.twitter.com/yrZeig2pIe — Mara Milf Era (@justmarahere) November 4, 2022

I too can relate to Gengar here.

Mushrooms

Hi Walmart, I don't think mushrooms will work. pic.twitter.com/SdWMZawhIK — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) November 2, 2022

I don't think that's going to work, Walmart.

Video/Music Time

I wanted to share the remix version of Dragon in Me by Seether, but also really love the anime Claymore. So hey, here's an AMV I made 5 years ago that combines both.

Bright Lights

Catchy as heck.

And So It Went

I absolutely adore Taylor Momsen.

Neo-Tokyo

A fantastic driving song, or something to put on in the background while gaming.

