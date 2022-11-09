Rogue Legacy 2 surprise launches on Nintendo Switch today Nintendo and Cellar Door Games surprised fans with the announcement that Rogue Legacy 2 is available on the Switch now.

If you’ve been looking to continue the hereditary fantasy adventures of Rogue Legacy, but you haven’t been wanting to do it on PC, then there was good news for you during Nintendo Indie World today. The highly-applauded sequel, Rogue Legacy 2, has not only been confirmed for Nintendo Switch, but it has also surprised launched… today! Nintendo Switch players can find it now in the Switch eShop.

Cellar Door Games and Nintendo announced the arrival of Rogue Legacy 2 on the Nintendo Switch during the Indie World showcase on November 9, 2022. It was quite a startling revelation. We could have guessed that Rogue Legacy 2 would eventually make its way over to the Switch much like the original game did. However, few likely expected the game to just drop onto the Nintendo Switch today out of nowhere.

With its arrival on Nintendo Switch, players will be able to take Rogue Legacy 2's hereditary roguelike action platformer on the go, starting today.

Source: Twitter

Rogue Legacy 2 is a pretty great follow up to the original. It expanded nearly everything with all sorts of new biomes to explore, new enemies and bosses to defeat, mysteries to unravel, and all sorts of new classes to explore with a cavalcade of hereditary traits to the players benefit and deficit. All of this came together proper to bring Rogue Legacy 2 a litany of highly-scored reviews and praise, including here at Shacknews. With the game finally confirmed for Switch and launching today, players will be able to take that adventure and enjoy it on the go or at home on the Switch console.

Rogue Legacy 2 on the Switch even contains the game’s previous updates and content additions. Stay tuned for further updates and reveals for the game and look forward to finding it in the Nintendo Switch eShop as of today!