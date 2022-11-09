Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Rogue Legacy 2 surprise launches on Nintendo Switch today

Nintendo and Cellar Door Games surprised fans with the announcement that Rogue Legacy 2 is available on the Switch now.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Cellar Door Games
1

If you’ve been looking to continue the hereditary fantasy adventures of Rogue Legacy, but you haven’t been wanting to do it on PC, then there was good news for you during Nintendo Indie World today. The highly-applauded sequel, Rogue Legacy 2, has not only been confirmed for Nintendo Switch, but it has also surprised launched… today! Nintendo Switch players can find it now in the Switch eShop.

Cellar Door Games and Nintendo announced the arrival of Rogue Legacy 2 on the Nintendo Switch during the Indie World showcase on November 9, 2022. It was quite a startling revelation. We could have guessed that Rogue Legacy 2 would eventually make its way over to the Switch much like the original game did. However, few likely expected the game to just drop onto the Nintendo Switch today out of nowhere.

The Rogue Legacy 2 tweet advertising the game on Nintendo Switch
With its arrival on Nintendo Switch, players will be able to take Rogue Legacy 2's hereditary roguelike action platformer on the go, starting today.
Source: Twitter

Rogue Legacy 2 is a pretty great follow up to the original. It expanded nearly everything with all sorts of new biomes to explore, new enemies and bosses to defeat, mysteries to unravel, and all sorts of new classes to explore with a cavalcade of hereditary traits to the players benefit and deficit. All of this came together proper to bring Rogue Legacy 2 a litany of highly-scored reviews and praise, including here at Shacknews. With the game finally confirmed for Switch and launching today, players will be able to take that adventure and enjoy it on the go or at home on the Switch console.

Rogue Legacy 2 on the Switch even contains the game’s previous updates and content additions. Stay tuned for further updates and reveals for the game and look forward to finding it in the Nintendo Switch eShop as of today!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola