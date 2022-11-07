Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for Wednesday Nintendo will highlight new indie games coming to the Switch in Wednesday's showcase.

While Nintendo’s traditional Directs always generate massive amounts of hype, its Indie World Showcases can be equally impressive in highlighting the coolest games coming to the Switch. We’re set to get a fresh round of news this week as Nintendo as announced its next Indie World presentation.

Nintendo announced on Twitter that the upcoming Nintendo Indie World Showcase will take place on November 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel, where it will also be available as a VOD following its conclusion. Nintendo has also confirmed that the Indie World Showcase has a run time of 25 minutes, falling in line with most other Nintendo Showcases/Directs.



Source: Aggro Crab

The last Nintendo Indie World Showcase was in May of this year. It’s likely that we’ll get a mix of updates on games announced there, as well as some brand-new reveals. Another Crab’s Treasure was a standout title at the previous showcase, so we could potentially see more of Aggro Crab’s next game. Gunbrella was another star of the last Indie World Showcase, and we’re still hungry for details ahead of its launch in 2023.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is among the most anticipated indie games, so fans will likely have their fingers crossed for an update at Nintendo Indie World as well.

This week’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase is just two days away. If it’s like the previous events, we can expect a rapid-fire blast of news from developers around the globe. Of course, we here at Shacknews will be watching closely, and you should bookmark our Nintendo Indie World topic page to catch the latest news.