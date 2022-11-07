Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for Wednesday

Nintendo will highlight new indie games coming to the Switch in Wednesday's showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

While Nintendo’s traditional Directs always generate massive amounts of hype, its Indie World Showcases can be equally impressive in highlighting the coolest games coming to the Switch. We’re set to get a fresh round of news this week as Nintendo as announced its next Indie World presentation.

Nintendo announced on Twitter that the upcoming Nintendo Indie World Showcase will take place on November 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel, where it will also be available as a VOD following its conclusion. Nintendo has also confirmed that the Indie World Showcase has a run time of 25 minutes, falling in line with most other Nintendo Showcases/Directs.

The protagonist Crab from Another Crab's Treasure preparing to fight off two antagonist crabs.

Source: Aggro Crab

The last Nintendo Indie World Showcase was in May of this year. It’s likely that we’ll get a mix of updates on games announced there, as well as some brand-new reveals. Another Crab’s Treasure was a standout title at the previous showcase, so we could potentially see more of Aggro Crab’s next game. Gunbrella was another star of the last Indie World Showcase, and we’re still hungry for details ahead of its launch in 2023.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is among the most anticipated indie games, so fans will likely have their fingers crossed for an update at Nintendo Indie World as well.

This week’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase is just two days away. If it’s like the previous events, we can expect a rapid-fire blast of news from developers around the globe. Of course, we here at Shacknews will be watching closely, and you should bookmark our Nintendo Indie World topic page to catch the latest news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola