Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Another Crab's Treasure is the next game from Aggro Crab

The Going Under developer revealed its Souls-inspired Crab game during Nintendo Indie World.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
3

Aggro Crab delivered a widely beloved debut with Going Under in 2020. Now, the developer’s sophomore act will see it living up to the Aggro Crab moniker. Another Crab’s Treasure is a Dark Souls-inspired 3D platformer set in a dangerous underwater world.

Aggro Crab provided the first look at Another Crab’s Treasure during the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The announcement came with a gameplay reveal, that showed the player navigating various underwater environments and taking on powerful enemies.

Developing...

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola