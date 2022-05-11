Another Crab's Treasure is the next game from Aggro Crab The Going Under developer revealed its Souls-inspired Crab game during Nintendo Indie World.

Aggro Crab delivered a widely beloved debut with Going Under in 2020. Now, the developer’s sophomore act will see it living up to the Aggro Crab moniker. Another Crab’s Treasure is a Dark Souls-inspired 3D platformer set in a dangerous underwater world.

Aggro Crab provided the first look at Another Crab’s Treasure during the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The announcement came with a gameplay reveal, that showed the player navigating various underwater environments and taking on powerful enemies.

Developing...