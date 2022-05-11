Puzzle-platformer ElecHead coming to Switch this summer ElecHead is a 2D puzzle platformer from one-man developer NamaTakahashi in which players will bring light to a dark world.

Nintendo Switch is getting quite an interesting puzzle-platformer this coming summer. We got our first look at ElecHead, a 2D platformer from solo developer NamaTakahashi. Players will take on the titular ElecHead and take on various mind-bending challenges to bring light back to a dark world in this pixelated adventure.

ElecHead was announced for Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Indie World showcase on May 10, 2022. It features a little light-powering robot and a multitude of electric puzzles in which players will use ElecHead’s special electric-powering qualities to activate various platforming elements. As an interesting ability, ElecHead can throw its electricity-powering noggin about. However, it then only has a maximum of 10 seconds before it must pick it back up or risk severe malfunction. Each level and room also has a multitude of pitfalls and puzzles that must be overcome as ElecHead continues on its journey through the dark. At the end of the trailer, Nintendo confirmed that ElecHead would be coming this summer 2022 to Nintendo Switch.

ElecHead is looking like quite the interesting adventure. It’s difficult to not see the Mega Man-like vibes in its art style, but the puzzling elements also look like they’ll be fun to explore. During the trailer, we saw manipulation of rising and falling platforms, as well as manifestation of blocks when various areas of the screen were powered by ElecHead’s touch. Where it probably begins pretty simple, we expect there will likely be some very interesting and complicated use of the mechanics in the game in later areas.

Hmm, should we be concerned about that dead head that looks suspiciously like ElecHead's head? Time will tell when the game comes to Switch this summer.

There were plenty of other reveals during the Nintendo Indie World May 2022 showcase, such as AggroCrab’s next game, Another Crab’s Treasure. Be sure to check out all of our coverage here at Shacknews and stay tuned for more details on ElecHead’s release, coming up in summer 2022.