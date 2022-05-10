Watch the Nintendo Indie World May 2022 showcase here Here's where you can watch Nintendo's May 2022 Indie World Showcase.

It’s been a quiet few months from Nintendo on the news front, but that will soon change. The company has confirmed an imminent Indie World showcase, where it’ll highlight the games soon coming to the Switch from smaller developers around the globe. It’s something you won’t want to miss if you’re a Switch fan, so let’s get into how you can watch the Nintendo Indie World May 2022 showcase.

The Nintendo Indie World May 2022 showcase will take place on May 11 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The event will be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel. If you don’t feel like heading over to YouTube, you can watch the stream right here using the embed above. Once the presentation is over, the full stream will be uploaded as a video on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and it’ll also be available right in this article.

Nintendo also has a good habit of quickly uploading trailers to their channel as separate videos as the showcase goes on. If there’s a particular game you’re hoping to see, it’ll likely be singled out there.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Indie World showcase will run for approximately 20 minutes, which has become the average length for these presentations. As for what specific games to expect, it’s hard to tell. There are still games from the December 2021 showcase that have yet to be released, so we could potentially learn more about those. Of course, the more ambitious fans will be hoping for a long-awaited update on Hollow Knight: Silksong.

That’s how you can tune into the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World showcase. Whatever news we do get out of the presentation, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.