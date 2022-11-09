Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Elon Musk kills Twitter's Official verification checkmarks hours after they go live

Musk says he axed the new Official verification on Twitter today.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
7

It was just yesterday that Twitter’s Esther Crawford announced Twitter’s Official verification checkmarks. These transparent checkmarks would be displayed beneath the name of existing verified accounts that Twitter deemed worthy of the distinction. That change went live today, but before users could even get a solid understanding of how it was being rolled out, the new checkmarks were scrapped altogether. We quickly learned why, as Elon Musk said that it was his decision to cancel the feature.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted in response to tech content creator Marques Brownlee that he pulled Twitter’s new Official verification checkmarks. “I just killed it,” he said in response to Brownlee wondering why he was granted one of the new Official checkmarks, only to have it revoked shortly thereafter. In a follow-up to that tweet, Musk said “Blue check will be the great leveler.” One checkmark to rule them all, it seems.

A screenshot of the second Elon Musk tweet referenced in this story.

Twitter’s new Official checkmarks went from announced, to released, to canceled in less than 24 hours. That’s a fast turnaround, and one that Elon Musk spoke to in a separate tweet. “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” he said. “We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.” It’s unclear what Twitter saw in such a short window of time that made it clear the new Official checkmark system wasn’t working, but the change has been made.

This all comes ahead of the relaunch of Twitter Blue, which will allow users to have their accounts verified alongside a handful of other perks at the price of $8 a month. Originally set to launch last week, the new Twitter Blue was delayed past the midterm elections. It’s currently unknown when it will be released. As we continue to follow the latest developments at Twitter, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 9, 2022 9:35 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elon Musk kills Twitter's Official verification checkmarks hours after they go live

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 9, 2022 9:37 AM

      Holy fuck they have no idea what they're doing. Why would anyone want to advertise with them right now?

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 9, 2022 9:51 AM

        "They" = Musk. He is the worst type of client that he has no idea what he wants until he can see it in action, which is often a waste of time for all involved

    • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      November 9, 2022 9:37 AM

      snip snap snip

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 9, 2022 9:41 AM

      Test it live in production!

    • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 9, 2022 9:44 AM

      I love this. The twitter rollercoaster is quite the thing to behold

    • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 9, 2022 9:44 AM

      Throwing shit at the walls can be effective if you didn't just sink $44B on it and it's hemorrhaging users.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 9, 2022 9:46 AM

        And if you don't whiplash those users who are trying to stick around every other day.

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 9, 2022 10:15 AM

      Users are the QA team now it seems.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 9, 2022 10:25 AM

      Update: Crawford now claims that the official label is still going out as part of the launch of Twitter Blue, but Twitter is focusing on "government and commercial entities to begin with. She says that what Musk meant is that Twitter is not focusing on giving the "Official" label to individuals.

      https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/09/elon-musk-twitter-official-label-dead/

      lol. Just lol.

    • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 9, 2022 10:26 AM

      LOLOLOLOLO I feel so sorry of the team that slept in-office to get this feature delivered.

Hello, Meet Lola