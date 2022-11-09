Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Retail Therapy Ep.16: Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Unboxing

Today on Retail Therapy we've got a booster box and ETB from the latest Pokemon TCG expansion Silver Tempest to bust open with everyone.
Blake Morse
Blake Morse
Shacknews
1

It’s the second Wednesday of the month and you know what that means. It’s time for us to all come together for a little rest and relaxation via Retail Therapy! The only show (that we know of) that delves into a different collector’s or hobbyist’s passion to find out what drives them to collect and why they love it so much. As always, our first episode of the month revolves around Pokemon TCG.

This month, the fine folks over at The Pokemon Company were kind enough to send us an ETB and booster box from their latest expansion: Silver Tempest. That means it’s time for me, Rod, and Greg to play a little pack roulette. Last time we did this Greg walked away with quite a stack of fancy cards. Will his streak continue this month or will the luck of the draw favor another today?

The only way to know for sure is to tune into today’s Retail Therapy episode on the official Shacknews Twitch channel starting at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST. You can also catch everything in the embedded player below, but you won’t be able to chat with the crew from here. For that, you need to head on over to Twitch and log into your account.

We appreciate all the love and support everyone continues to provide our regularly scheduled livestream broadcasts. If you want to take that love a step further, perhaps consider giving us a follow or subscribing to our Twitch channel. Heck, if you happen to have Amazon Prime, you can link your Twitch account to it for a free subscription each month! Why not use it on your Shacknews Twitch sub and give us those sweet, sweet Bezos bucks? Regardless of how you choose to spend your sub or hard-earned money, we hope you enjoy today’s episode of Retail Therapy. Now, let’s go catch ’em all!

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola