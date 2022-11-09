Ubisoft asserts Prince of Persia remake hasn't been canceled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has not been canceled according to Ubisoft, even though pre-orders are being refunded.

It’s been relatively quiet on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake front, with the latest development being the unexpected refunding of pre-orders. With this, there are some that now believe the Prince of Persia remake has been canceled. However, Ubisoft has since assured this isn’t the case.

In an official statement, Ubisoft acknowledges that it has received a number of questions from the community regarding Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, including whether or not the game has been canceled. According to Ubisoft, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has not been canceled and the reason for refunding pre-orders boils down to the game not having a set release date.

We receive a lot of questions from our community regarding Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Here is some information that we can share with you at this point in time:



State of the game Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not cancelled. The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal.



Other remakes in the series Beyond Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time: there are currently no plans to remake any other Prince of Persia title.



Release date: At the moment, a new release date has not been set, we will provide new information on that front when we are ready.



Pre-order cancellations: Since the game currently does not have a release date, existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable. Pre-orders may reopen once a new release date for the game has been announced.



We will share more details about the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in future updates.

Essentially, with Ubisoft’s statement, it’s suggested that the Prince of Persia remake remains in development at Ubisoft Montréal which took over the project from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai back in May of this year. Pre-orders “may reopen” again in the future once a release date has been announced, and that as of this time, no other Prince of Persia remakes are planned.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake shapes up from here on out, especially given that pre-orders are being refunded. Not to mention the fact the game has already been delayed twice; first in 2020, then again back in 2021.

For more on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake be sure to read through the full statement from Ubisoft, and check out some of our previous coverage including the initial reporting of Ubisoft Montreal taking over development on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and how Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was delayed for a second time back in February of 2021.