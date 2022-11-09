Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Ubisoft asserts Prince of Persia remake hasn't been canceled

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has not been canceled according to Ubisoft, even though pre-orders are being refunded.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Ubisoft
2

It’s been relatively quiet on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake front, with the latest development being the unexpected refunding of pre-orders. With this, there are some that now believe the Prince of Persia remake has been canceled. However, Ubisoft has since assured this isn’t the case.

In an official statement, Ubisoft acknowledges that it has received a number of questions from the community regarding Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, including whether or not the game has been canceled. According to Ubisoft, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has not been canceled and the reason for refunding pre-orders boils down to the game not having a set release date.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake showing the Prince hanging on a wall
© Ubisoft

Essentially, with Ubisoft’s statement, it’s suggested that the Prince of Persia remake remains in development at Ubisoft Montréal which took over the project from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai back in May of this year. Pre-orders “may reopen” again in the future once a release date has been announced, and that as of this time, no other Prince of Persia remakes are planned.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake shapes up from here on out, especially given that pre-orders are being refunded. Not to mention the fact the game has already been delayed twice; first in 2020, then again back in 2021.

For more on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake be sure to read through the full statement from Ubisoft, and check out some of our previous coverage including the initial reporting of Ubisoft Montreal taking over development on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and how Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was delayed for a second time back in February of 2021.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola