Ubisoft Montreal takes over development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is now changing developers within Ubisoft.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is the next chapter in the franchise, giving new life to one of its most celebrated entries. However, production delays have pushed the game out of its original release window, with no new date in sight. Now, the project is changing developers. Ubisoft Montreal will be taking over development from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai.

Ubisoft announced the development update in a post to the Prince of Persia Twitter account.

This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready.

Ubisoft Montreal was behind the original Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which was one of the games that put the studio on the map. It’s unclear what led Ubisoft to reassign the project from the Pune and Mumbai teams to the Montreal crew. The company also neglects to provide a new release window for the game. With a new team taking over, there’s likely still a lot of work to be done on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, so we shouldn’t expect it any time soon.

It’s been a bumpy road of development for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake since the game was first announced back in 2020. This has included some major delays, as well as a noticeable absence from recent Ubisoft showcases. With the game now in the hands of the studio that made the original, it will be interesting to see how the final product is impacted.