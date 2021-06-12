Where was Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake at E3 2021? Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake raised some interest late last year, but where was it during E3 2021?

Ubisoft had a full showcase of games for this year's Ubisoft Forward presentation. However, the publisher had some noteworthy omissions. One that some people may not have noticed was the remake to the almost 20-year-old classic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. It looked to be on track for release, but then things started to go off the rails. So what's happened?

Where was Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake at E3 2021?

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was first revaled back during the September 20, 2020 Ubisoft Forward presentation. It looked to be on track for a January 2021 release date. However, it was ultimately delayed a few months to a March 2021 release date. A few months later, it was delayed again, this time to an unknown date.

Why wasn't Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake shown at the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward direct? The answer came directly from the Prince of Persia Twitter account earlier this week. Here's the message that they issued:

Hello Prince of Persia fans! Ubisoft Forward is around the corner and we wanted to use this time to thank you for the amount of support you have shown us in the past year. As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready. Until then, we wanted to express our appreciation for your continuous support, as well as your patience with us on our journey. We're looking forward to the moment when we will be able to share more with you!

This message not only took Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake out of Saturday's Ubisoft Forward, but it took the game out of the 2021 release window entirely. It's been a tumultuous development cycle, but Ubisoft appears to remain committed to eventually getting this game out there. It's just going to take a little while longer, from the looks of it.

