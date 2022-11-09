Mick Gordon shares statement about Marty Stratton and Doom Eternal Gordon talks about enduring crunch while working on Doom Eternal, being without pay for 11 months, and more.

Composer Mick Gordon shared a statement today in which he talks about some of the difficult circumstances that he endured while working on Doom Eternal. The statement comes as a direct response to id Software Studio Director Marty Stratton’s open letter on the Doom Eternal OST published to Reddit back in May of 2020.

According to Gordon, Stratton outright lied about the circumstances surrounding Doom Eternal’s OST and “used disinformation and innuendo” to blame Gordon for its failure. Additionally, Stratton reportedly offered Gordon a six-figure settlement to never speak about it publicly.

As for what Gordon was discouraged from talking about specifically, his statement opens by remarking on how id Software handed him a music schedule requiring “two levels scored per month.” Even though release of the game was two years away at that point, the schedule demanded Gordon deliver “a steady stream of final music immediately.”

Sticking to the schedule meant producing finished music when nobody could give me any idea what to write. I tried, but DOOM Eternal was already heading in a new direction, and my experience on DOOM (2016) wasn’t much help.

Gordon suggested a schedule change, but this ended up being struck down by Stratton.

He rejected my belief that the current schedule was flawed and suggested my act of trying to do something about it was a sign of incompetence. Refusing to accept the reality of the situation, he threw the proposal back in my face and proceeded to tear me down for having the audacity to raise the issue in the first place.

Because Stratton refused to budge on the schedule, Gordon stuck with it, pulling all-nighters despite there being 18 months left before the game’s release. As the game took shape during the development process, Gordon’s previous concerns were seemingly proven valid as his guesswork on the compositions no longer fit.

Weeks of work got thrown in the trash, and calls for urgent rewrites came amid milestones already packed tight. The project’s demands began to pile up, throwing the schedule into disarray.

As the situation surrounding Doom Eternal’s soundtrack continued to escalate, Gordon reports being shut out of meetings, his emails going unanswered, and things like the mandated file transfer system auto-deleting music files every two weeks.

Outside of crunch, Gordon also experienced issues when it came to getting paid for the work that he’d done due to id Software not liking what he’d delivered.

Arguments over pay began when id Software threw out two entire suites written for Super Gore Nest and Mars Core shortly after the QuakeCon 2018 premiere. The rejection was bad enough — it meant scoring four levels simultaneously the following month — but id Software also denied payment on the notion they changed their mind and no longer liked the music. I argued music appearing at a promotional event constituted usage; therefore, they owed me compensation. In this case, they caved.

He goes on to note that the audio team grew increasingly reluctant to sign off on anything that he delivered and began withholding approvals (and payment) for months, with Gordon stating that starting in January of 2019, he went 11 months without pay.

The statement contains mention of other problematic situations including Stratton announcing the release of Doom Eternal on November 22 alongside a special Collector’s Edition featuring “Mick Gordon’s original Doom Eternal soundtrack.” Pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition were immediately available and sold out within days, even though the standalone OST wasn’t in production at the time. Gordon hadn’t even been offered a contract to produce it.

Once Doom Eternal was released Gordon came to find out that id Software used “nearly all the music” he’d produced throughout development “almost five hours worth” despite only paying for half that.

Even worse, id Software still refuses to pay for it, despite the fact their contract guarantees payment for any additional minute requested beyond the original budget.

All in all, the statement from Gordon on the rocky development of Doom Eternal's soundtrack is eye-opening and packed full of other disconcerting details. For more of what Gordon went through, be sure to read through his full statement.

Also brush up on some of our previous coverage including Doom Eternal Composer Mick Gordon expressing discontent with id & Bethesda back in 2020, and the original open letter from Doom Eternal producer Marty Stratton in 2020 on the controversy surrounding the game’s soundtrack.