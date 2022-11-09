Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly coming to Switch in Spring 2023 You'll be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy Coffee Talk's second episode on Nintendo Switch in 2023.

During the Indie World Showcase held on Wednesday, November 9, it was revealed that Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring of 2023. Coffee Talk’s second episode was initially revealed back in June during the Wholesome Direct. At the time, it was unclear as to when Hibiscus & Butterfly would be released.

Now, we’ve got a Spring 2023 release window to look forward to, in addition to the added confirmation that Coffee Talk’s second episode will be available on Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, you can now bookmark and even wishlist Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly through its listing on the Nintendo eShop.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be available outside of Switch as well including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms like Steam.

Dust off your coffee machine and prepare your warmest smile to meet your customers again in the second episode of the much loved coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator; Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly.



It’s time to revisit your favourite late-night coffee shop and reconnect with your fantasy friends over a warm drink or two. You are the barista, and your customers aren’t always human. Listen to their stories, fix them a coffee, and influence their hearts.

Again, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is coming to Nintendo Switch in addition to other console and PC platforms and will be available in Spring of 2023.

For more on Coffee Talks, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Coffee Talk Episode 2 continues barista service with fantasy-fiction customers, and the passing of Coffee Talk writer and creator Mohammad Fahmi back in March of this year.