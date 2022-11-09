Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly coming to Switch in Spring 2023

You'll be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy Coffee Talk's second episode on Nintendo Switch in 2023.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Toge Productions
1

During the Indie World Showcase held on Wednesday, November 9, it was revealed that Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring of 2023. Coffee Talk’s second episode was initially revealed back in June during the Wholesome Direct. At the time, it was unclear as to when Hibiscus & Butterfly would be released.

Now, we’ve got a Spring 2023 release window to look forward to, in addition to the added confirmation that Coffee Talk’s second episode will be available on Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, you can now bookmark and even wishlist Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly through its listing on the Nintendo eShop.

© Toge Productions

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be available outside of Switch as well including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms like Steam. 

Again, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is coming to Nintendo Switch in addition to other console and PC platforms and will be available in Spring of 2023.

For more on Coffee Talks, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Coffee Talk Episode 2 continues barista service with fantasy-fiction customers, and the passing of Coffee Talk writer and creator Mohammad Fahmi back in March of this year.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

