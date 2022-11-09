Inscryption kicks off December with Nintendo Switch release Inscryption popped up during Wednesday's Indie World showcase for a few seconds, but it had a release date ready.

Inscryption was a Shacknews favorite in 2021. Nintendo didn't want to let all of 2022 pass without getting the deckbuilding roguelike on the Switch, so viewers got to briefly see it in passing during Wednesday's Indie World presentation. The game popped up with a release date in tow, set to release on December 1.

For those who have not seen it before, Inscryption is a deckbuilding roguelike that was originally released on PC. It looks like a benign card game on the surface. Sure, the cards look suspiciously alive, but it still looks like a harmless card game. However, psychological horrors will gradually make their presence felt. In order to escape, players will have to use their decks and be fully aware that there are consequences to every play.

Shacknews was delighted by the frights brought on by Devolver Digital and Daniel Mullens Games. We went on to name Inscryption our Best Horror Game of 2021 while also featuring it on our Top 10 Indie Games of 2021 list. Inscryption is fresh off a PlayStation release back in August. It's not out on Xbox, but creator Daniel Mullens has not ruled an Xbox version out.

Inscryption will be available on Nintendo Switch on Thursday, December 1. We have more to report from Wednesday's Indie World showcase, so be sure to check out Shacknews for the latest stories.