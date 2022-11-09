Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Inscryption kicks off December with Nintendo Switch release

Inscryption popped up during Wednesday's Indie World showcase for a few seconds, but it had a release date ready.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Devolver Digital
1

Inscryption was a Shacknews favorite in 2021. Nintendo didn't want to let all of 2022 pass without getting the deckbuilding roguelike on the Switch, so viewers got to briefly see it in passing during Wednesday's Indie World presentation. The game popped up with a release date in tow, set to release on December 1.

For those who have not seen it before, Inscryption is a deckbuilding roguelike that was originally released on PC. It looks like a benign card game on the surface. Sure, the cards look suspiciously alive, but it still looks like a harmless card game. However, psychological horrors will gradually make their presence felt. In order to escape, players will have to use their decks and be fully aware that there are consequences to every play.

Shacknews was delighted by the frights brought on by Devolver Digital and Daniel Mullens Games. We went on to name Inscryption our Best Horror Game of 2021 while also featuring it on our Top 10 Indie Games of 2021 list. Inscryption is fresh off a PlayStation release back in August. It's not out on Xbox, but creator Daniel Mullens has not ruled an Xbox version out.

Inscryption will be available on Nintendo Switch on Thursday, December 1. We have more to report from Wednesday's Indie World showcase, so be sure to check out Shacknews for the latest stories.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

