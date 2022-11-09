Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2022 revenue misses expectations, reaffirms production target The company fell short of revenue expectations, but remains on track to meet its goal of 25,000 vehicles produced in 2022.

Last month, we reported on the affirmation by EV startup Rivian Automotive that it remains on track to meet its goal of manufacturing 25,000 vehicles by the end of 2022. In more recent reports, Rivian remains committed to this 25,000-vehicle target but is now planning to spend less to reach it as the company’s revenue for Q3 2022 fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Rivian saw a net loss for Q3 of around $1.72 billion with expectations for its full-year capital expenditures to reach approximately $1.75 billion. Reported revenue was $536 million, short of the $551.6 million that was expected, and adjusted loss per share was $1.57 compared to the expected $1.82 per share loss.

As of right now, as reported by CNBC, Rivian has “over 114,000” preorders for its R1-series vehicles. To help meet demand, Rivian has added a second shift of workers at its Illinois factory. The company produced 7,363 vehicles in its third quarter, and delivered 6,584 of these to customers.

For the year through Q3, Rivian has produced 14,317 vehicles, bringing the company a little under 11,000 shy of its 25,000-vehicle goal. In its earnings report, Rivian shared the following statement in regards to vehicle production:

Over the recent months, we achieved key operational and strategic milestones. Production continued to ramp on our R1 and RCV platform lines; we produced 7,363 total vehicles during the quarter representing a 67% increase as compared to the second quarter of 2022.



We recently initiated our second manufacturing shift and remain focused on ramping production to meet the strong demand for our products. As we navigate through these uncertain economic times, we are encouraged by the strong demand for our products as evidenced by our robust preorder backlog.

Overall, it’s undoubtedly reassuring for Rivian customers that the company remains on track to reach its 25,000-vehicle goal, even amid lower revenue reflected in its Q3 2022 earnings report.

