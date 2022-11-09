ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 259 Pack a variety of outfits as we head to the snowy mountainside and the ocean in the Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask playthrough. The moon is going to crash into Termina and there’s only one guy for the job, Stevetendo; I mean Link. During the last Majora’s Mask episode, we made our way to the Goron City, located deep in the mountains. On the mountains we found the Goron mask, the mask needed to transform into our Goron form. The Goron form was needed for several missions on the way to Snowhead Temple as well as inside the temple.

Inside the temple, we took down Goht, the mechanical monster as well as melt the snow off the mountain. To complete missions, we will have to melt the snow on the mountain several times so get used to seeing Goht. Tonight, we’ll be enjoying spring on the mountainside, as there is a lot to do after beating Goht in Snowhead Temple. It’s also going to be time to head to the ocean and meet the Zoras that live there. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, swing by to see us take that next step in saving the world from Skull Kid and Majora’s Mask.

Having the Power Keg unlocks more sidequests for the adventure.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Mega Man X2, X4, and the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time are complete so new playthroughs will be front and center next week. Will we keep the Mega Man train rolling or jump into something new?

If you want to support the Shacknews Twitch channel with more than just watching the great programming, then I suggest you subscribe with Prime Gaming. It’s simple, painless, and best of all, it’s free. Subscribing allows you to support all the great Shacknews Twitch shows, not just the Stevetendo show! Join in the fun as we try to complete these great video games and talk some sports. If you've watched the Stevetendo show, you know we check the scores during the livestream. I would love to talk Jets, Devils, and Mets all night but that’s only a portion of what you come to the show to see.

The Devils, Jets, and Mets aren’t playing so there aren’t sports scores to check while streaming tonight. That being said, all my attention will be on the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and it will need it as this Zelda game gets tougher the further we get. I’m also keeping the door open on viewer suggested games for the holiday season so keep thinking of those games. If the game is on Nintendo Switch or one of the Nintendo Switch Online services, it could be in the running for an episode of the Stevetendo show!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!