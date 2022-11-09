Disco Elysium directors claim Tutreke OU majority stake taken illegally Robert Kurvitz and Aleksander Rostov say the money used by Tutreke OU to purchase the majority stake was 'taken illegally from Zaum Studio.'

The situation with Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM continues to heat up, with a new statement shared today by former game director Robert Kurvitz and art director Aleksander Rostov. According to Kurvitz and Rostov, the money used to acquire a majority stake in Zaum Studio was “taken illegally from Zaum Studio OÜ itself.”

We have now learned that Tütreke OÜ must have obtained control over Zaum Studio OÜ by fraud. We believe the money used by Tütreke OÜ to buy the majority stake was taken illegally from Zaum Studio OÜ itself, money that belonged to the studio and all shareholders but was used for the benefit of one.



Money that should have gone towards making the sequel. We believe that these actions — which in our view, and the view of our lawyers, amount to criminal wrongdoing punishable by up to three years imprisonment — were perpetrated by Ilmar Kompus and Tõnis Haavel with support from Kaur Kender, another minority shareholder. This is hardly surprising given that Tõnis Haavel, who we believe to be the ringleader, has been convicted for defrauding investors on a different matter in 2007.

Kurvitz and Rostov share in their statement how, as soon as Kompus and Haavel became majority shareholders, they were “quickly excluded from daily operations, our employment was terminated, and our access to the company’s information was shut off.” Following this, the two were fired weeks after they began requesting documents and financial data, “which is still being kept from us.”

They go on to note that they’re currently in the process of reviewing their legal options both in terms of civil claims and possible criminal charges in Estonia and the United Kingdom. That aside, Kurvitz and Rostov also share how it’s been an extremely difficult time for them and others at ZA/UM in general, touching on being fired and cut off from their life’s work, and how they feel the company they built has “been looted.”

Needless to say, it has been a very difficult time for us. After five years of grueling work we released Disco Elysium, a game beloved by millions. As our reward, we were summarily fired and cut off from our life’s work — the world of Elysium. The company we built has been looted, while our own earnings are insufficient even to cover legal fees.



Until now, we’ve refrained from speaking out. This has been entirely voluntary, out of consideration for the people still working at ZA/UM — and for our own mental health. But given the severity of our suspicions — and the seriousness of the evidence we have — we think it’s time people knew what has transpired at the company.

Overall, with these new developments, it'll be interesting to see what happens between Tütreke OÜ and former members of ZA/UM.