Have a Nice Death comes to Nintendo Switch in March 2023 Magic Design Studios and Gearbox Publishing's roguelike action platformer starring the Grim Reaper is coming to Switch early next year.

The concept of Death itself as the bureaucratic CEO of a very chaotic and dysfunctional company has been a weird, but excellently fun concept in Have a Nice Death. Players have been able to play this game in early access on PC for a while, but it looks like the game is nearing its Version 1.0 finish line, and more than that, it’s coming to Nintendo Switch soon after. It was confirmed today that Have a Nice Death will arrive on the Switch in March 2023.

Nintendo and Magic Design Studios confirmed the upcoming release of Have a Nice Death on the Switch during the Indie World showcase on November 9, 2022. According to the announcement, Have a Nice Death will come to the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2023. While that still may be a ways off, it’s worth noting that Have a Nice Death is still currently going through its early access cycle. It’s likely that we’ll see the Version 1.0 launch of the game on or before its Switch release in March.

Have a Nice Death will arrive on Nintendo Switch in March 2023, by which time we'll likely see the game come out of early access.

Have a Nice Death has been a pretty good blast even in early access. It features a splendid art style, as well as a wealth of biomes to explore, all related to various causes of death and filled to the brim with enemies representing the souls of the departed that are themed to that area. There are also slacking office souls and managers (Thanagers… Thanatos Managers) that need to be wrangled in and forced to do their jobs to keep the afterlife moving and grooving. With major patches like the Natural Disasters update bringing new biomes, enemies, weapons, and more, players should have a lot of fun things to explore when the game lands in March 2023.

Have a Nice Death may be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023, but there’s still a quite a bit of time for more updates to the game ahead of its 1.0 launch. Stay tuned for more information and news on the game right here at Shacknews as it becomes available.