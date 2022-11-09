Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Have a Nice Death comes to Nintendo Switch in March 2023

Magic Design Studios and Gearbox Publishing's roguelike action platformer starring the Grim Reaper is coming to Switch early next year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

The concept of Death itself as the bureaucratic CEO of a very chaotic and dysfunctional company has been a weird, but excellently fun concept in Have a Nice Death. Players have been able to play this game in early access on PC for a while, but it looks like the game is nearing its Version 1.0 finish line, and more than that, it’s coming to Nintendo Switch soon after. It was confirmed today that Have a Nice Death will arrive on the Switch in March 2023.

Nintendo and Magic Design Studios confirmed the upcoming release of Have a Nice Death on the Switch during the Indie World showcase on November 9, 2022. According to the announcement, Have a Nice Death will come to the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2023. While that still may be a ways off, it’s worth noting that Have a Nice Death is still currently going through its early access cycle. It’s likely that we’ll see the Version 1.0 launch of the game on or before its Switch release in March.

Nintendo's tweet advertising Have a Nice Death coming to the Switch in March 2023.
Have a Nice Death will arrive on Nintendo Switch in March 2023, by which time we'll likely see the game come out of early access.
Source: Twitter

Have a Nice Death has been a pretty good blast even in early access. It features a splendid art style, as well as a wealth of biomes to explore, all related to various causes of death and filled to the brim with enemies representing the souls of the departed that are themed to that area. There are also slacking office souls and managers (Thanagers… Thanatos Managers) that need to be wrangled in and forced to do their jobs to keep the afterlife moving and grooving. With major patches like the Natural Disasters update bringing new biomes, enemies, weapons, and more, players should have a lot of fun things to explore when the game lands in March 2023.

Have a Nice Death may be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023, but there’s still a quite a bit of time for more updates to the game ahead of its 1.0 launch. Stay tuned for more information and news on the game right here at Shacknews as it becomes available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola