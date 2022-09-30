Have a Nice Death Natural Disasters brings new enemies, weapons, & training room The Natural Disasters update also brought features such as the Curses Encyclopedia, detailed run summaries, and Challenge Rooms.

Of the rogue-like action platformers out there, Have a Nice Death is very charmingly macabre. It’s also frequently getting new content as it chugs along through Steam Early Access, and that brings us to its latest major update: Natural Disasters. This new update just launched and it not only brings new enemies and bosses, but also new weapons, spells, and even a place to practice using them. There’s also a gaggle of much-requested quality-of-life features that have come along with this update.

Magic Design Studios and Gearbox Publishing released the Have a Nice Death Natural Disasters update on September 29, 2022. This particular update brings access to the Natural Disasters Department, found just after the Modern Warfare Department. Players will have to navigate a realm full of enemies that revolve around the elements like the enemy-healing watery Drowned, and the fire-flinging Flambush. A new scythe, new spells, curses, food items, and more also add to players arsenal to deal with these foes. If you want to see what any given weapon or ability can do, you can also test them out in a new training room now.

In addition to these major updates, Have a Nice Death’s Natural Disasters update also brought along a wealth of features that should benefit everyone. A new Curses Encyclopedia will help you keep track of the ones you’ve discovered, new run summaries will give you details on how you performed before dying on a session, and Challenge Rooms will let you really challenge your action-platforming prowess.

The Natural Disasters Department is full of destructive elemental enemies that will utilize the forces of nature to stop your Grim Reaper's sprint.

Source: Gearbox Publishing

Have a Nice Death has been a blast to follow and appears to just keep getting better. Be sure to check out the new Natural Disasters update now, as well as our other coverage on the game, including an E6 2022 interview with the devs.