Shacknews E6 2022: Have a Nice Death developer interview We spent some time with Magic Design Studios to talk about Have a Nice Death during Shacknews E6.

Have a Nice Death is a platformer roguelite from Magic Design Studios that was released back in March of this year in Steam Early Access. The game sees players stepping into the shoes of death itself, having to get your hands dirty during vacation after your employees don’t get the job done. The developers at Magic Design Studios joined Shacknews E6 to walk us through the devilishly charming game and discuss its creation.

Magic Studios stopped by Day 3 of Shacknews E6 to play Have a Nice death and answer some questions about the game’s development. If you weren’t able to catch the segment live on our Twitch channel, we’ve uploaded the full thing as a video on the Shacknews YouTube channel.

If you’re interested in checking out the game for yourself, Have a Nice Death is available now as an early access title on Steam. The game’s roadmap includes plans for major content updates this summer and later this year.

The Have a Nice Death gameplay session and discussion was featured during Shacknews E6, our week-long celebration of video games. There have been developer interviews, exclusive reveals, and musical performances, with a lot more coming over the next couple of days. To keep up with it all, we recommend you check out our livestream schedule for E6 week.