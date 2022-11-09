Sports Story gets December release date on Nintendo Switch Sidebar Games is ready to release Sports Story, and it will be here next month.

Sports Story has been one of the most highly-anticipated indie games since Sidebar Games first revealed it back in 2019. The follow-up to Golf Story expands the universe, allowing players to partake in various sports as they build their legacy. After an extended period of silence with no update, we finally have some news on when the new Story game will arrive. Sidebar Games has revealed that Sports Story will come to the Nintendo Switch this December.

Sports Story was highlighted during the November 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase. In the new trailer, we get a fresh glimpse at all of the sports players will participate in when they jump into this new RPG. Tennis, fishing, golfing, BMX, volleyball, and kickball are all seen in the trailer, and there are even more that have yet to be revealed. The end of the trailer reveals that Sports Story will hit the Nintendo Switch next month.



Source: Sidebar Games

Sports Story was revealed at the end of 2019, originally aiming for a 2020 launch. The game was delayed in August of 2020 to an unspecified date, and things have been pretty quiet since then, outside of a brief development update given in the summer of 2021. Similar to Golf Story, Sports Story takes an RPG approach to sports games, with players building their characters, completing missions, and progressing through a branching narrative. Golf Story was one of the most beloved games of 2017, and fans have been patiently waiting for its follow-up.

The Sports Story release date was revealed during the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Here, we also got the surprising news that Rogue Legacy 2 will be released on the Switch today. For more news on the latest games coming to Switch, stick with us here on Shacknews.