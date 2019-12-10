Golf Story devs reveal Sports Story is coming to Nintendo Switch
There's more than golf to play in the upcoming Sports Story from Sidebar Games, headed to Switching in mid-2020.
Golf Story developer Sidebar Games debuted a fun mishmash of sports in the form of Sports Story during today's Nintendo Indie World presentation.
#SportsStory, a game about sports, but not always is coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch in mid-2020! @sidebargames #IndieWorld— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2019
☑️ Golf
☑️ Tennis
☑️ Fishing
☑️ Dungeons
☑️ Espionage
☑️ Mini-games
☑️ Treasure pic.twitter.com/Ha6m9uqRPS
Developing...
