Golf Story devs reveal Sports Story is coming to Nintendo Switch

There's more than golf to play in the upcoming Sports Story from Sidebar Games, headed to Switching in mid-2020.
Brittany Vincent
1

Golf Story developer Sidebar Games debuted a fun mishmash of sports in the form of Sports Story during today's Nintendo Indie World presentation. 

Developing...

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

