Sidebar Games' Golf Story sequel Sports Story officially delayed You'll have to get your sports fix elsewhere, at least for the duration of 2020.

If you were looking to get your fill of sports with Sidebar Games' Sports Story, it looks like that's going to have to wait a bit.

The indie developer's Golf Story successor has officially been delayed, so it will no longer be coming out in 2020. Sidebar Games took to Twitter with its full announcement on the matter.

We've prepared a Sports Story update video to shed some more light on the situation. ⚽️🏏🎾⛳️📺 pic.twitter.com/FpGPVyFhD3 — Sidebar Games (@sidebargames) August 17, 2020

"Sports Story update: We must sadly announce a delay. We want to take some more time to work on Sports Story and ensure that everything makes it into the game," read the tweet.

"The game has become rather ambitious and we are excited about how it could turn out. But the price is currently being paid as we try to make our plans into reality. We are eager to reveal the results of these past 2 years so please look forward to future updates."

Sports Story looks like a zany, gleeful time for sports fans.

Sports Story is a fun, zany take on the wide world of sports, and we first got wind of it back during the December 2019 Nintendo Indie World Direct presentation. It's set to expand beyond golf with baseball, tennis, soccer, and volleyball available for players to enjoy in addition to hitting the links.

When available, Sports Story will debut on Nintendo Switch. Golf Story is already available now for Nintendo Switch, so at least you can get plenty of practice for the time being ahead of Sports Story's debut.