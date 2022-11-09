There are over 290 million Nintendo Account users across 164 countries Nintendo revealed that there are now more than 290 million Nintendo account users.

Yesterday, Nintendo (NTODY) released its latest quarterly earnings report, breaking down its financial performance over that period and providing some guidance for the coming months. Following that release, Nintendo also dropped a presentation that looked at user analytics, covering demographics and more. In this slideshow, Nintendo shares that 290 million Nintendo Account users are distributed across 164 countries.

The news of Nintendo’s updated user count came following the release of its latest earnings report. With 290 million accounts across 164 countries, there are Nintendo players in all but 31 countries worldwide. That said, the company didn’t specify the countries in which the accounts are located.

Nintendo

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa spoke to the milestone and what it means for the future of Nintendo’s business in a statement we caught over at Nintendo Everything:

We will continue to use Nintendo Account to build long-term relationships with people who come in contact with our games through various IP initiatives. For our users, Nintendo Account complements the gaming experience in a variety of ways, such as by consolidating software purchase history, friends, save data, experience data and other important assets.

The number of Nintendo Accounts has exceeded 290 million worldwide and continues to grow. The accounts are held by a broad range of people, with a well-balanced range of age groups and gender, and they are becoming an important foundation for our business going forward.

Nintendo also provided an updated infographic that depicts the age demographic of Nintendo Switch owners. While there is solid representation among all ages, it appears that people aged 20-25 make up the largest portion of Switch players. This is roughly in line with the data provided by the company last November.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo hitting 290 million accounts worldwide is a testament to the reach of one of gaming’s most influential companies. As we continue to report on all things Nintendo, stick with Shacknews.