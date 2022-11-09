Listen to the Unity (U) Q3 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to the Unity (U) Q3 2022 earnings call.

Later today, Unity (U) will release its Q3 2022 earnings report, chronicling its financial performance and biggest business moves over the past few months. Following the release of the report, the company will hold an earnings call where company executives will speak directly to shareholders, detailing its earnings and answering questions. You can also listen to the Unity (U) earnings call yourself, so let’s explain how to do so.

Listen to the Unity (U) Q3 2022 earnings call here

The Unity (U) Q3 2022 earnings call will take place today, November 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call over on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it’ll also be available to view as a VOD following its conclusion. Unity is hosting the event through a Zoom meeting on its investor relations page. Be aware that you’ll need a Zoom account to listen to the earnings call this way.

As for what will be discussed on the earnings call, we’ll have to wait for the release of the earnings report for a better idea of that. Unity (U) will certainly dive into its performance for the previous quarter, likely providing context behind gains and losses. It’s also likely that the last part of the call will be dedicated to answering questions from top investors.

It’s been quite a bizarre year for Unity. After acquiring Parsec and Weta Digital in major deals last year, Unity laid off hundreds of employees this year and was nearly acquired itself. There has also been controversy around CEO John Riccitiello, who issued an apology for statements made about mobile game monetization. With all that in mind, it will be interesting to see if and how it impacts Unity’s (U) earnings report and how those matters are addressed on the earnings call.