Evening Reading - June 1, 2022

- Diablo Immortal is more mobile devil-slaying than I ever expected
- Touken Ranbu Warriors review: Hack and slash until you can't anymore
- Iron Banner is back with Rift and it's a mess
- The Wizened Rebuke god roll - Destiny 2
- Season of the Haunted end date - Destiny 2
- Iron Banner Triumphs for Iron Lord title - Destiny 2
- Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet reveal new creatures and Legendaries
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature co-op with up to 4 players
- Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet release date
- Madden NFL 23 reveals John Madden as cover star
- Elon Musk says remote workers at Tesla 'should pretend to work somewhere else'
- Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings call here
- Splitgate Beta Season 2 revamps with new modes and QOL updates
- Tekken 7 passes 9 million unit sales, becoming the franchise's best-selling entry
- Knockout City goes free-to-play with Season 6
- Tell Me Why is free on Xbox & PC throughout Pride Month 2022
- GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings results beat revenue estimates on wider than expected loss
- GameStop (GME) NFT Marketplace still on track for Q2 2022 launch
- GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 Collectibles revenue up 25% from prior year
- GameStop (GME) reports 12.7 million shares directly registered with ComputerShare as of April 2022
- Facebook (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company after 14 years
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 198
- Avenging Spirit re-release pre-orders are now open
Halp...
May 31, 2022
Always make sure your Pikachu has a spotter.
Lechonk!
LECHONK ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/XVZAp8bCQi— 🥖 Kéké 🥖 (@Kekeflipnote) June 1, 2022
The design, it's too cute!
Ooh, spicy
June 1, 2022
I love both of them already lol.
Back to Lechonk, though...
Team Chris P. Bacon#Pokemon pic.twitter.com/OJq9IXvA0R— DO9BELLBESSA 🔔 (@DO9Bessa) June 1, 2022
I lost it at "Team Chris P. Bacon" lol.
Ok, last Lechonk I promise
Meet Lechonk, the Hog Pokémon! 🐷— Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 1, 2022
It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.
❤️💜 #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/sMnhPNRXUD
Lechonk, the muscular chonk.
More of Morgan's Music Nonsense
Pokemon and Lechonk appreciation aside, you know me and my lack of self-control when I'm doing Evening Reading so... it's song recommendation time lol. This time I'm focusing on some of my all-time favorites; these are all songs that mean a lot to me starting with 3 Libras by A Perfect Circle, AKA one of the few songs that hurts me on a deep emotional level but I love to pieces all the same.
10 Years
The entire Autumn Effect album from start to finish is an absolute delight.
The Pale White
Guarantee you've never heard this one before. It reminds me a little of Audiovent, another band that's fairly obscure that released one album in 2002 and then disappeared, and I like it a lot because of that, among other reasons.
Fiona Apple
I feel like I relate to Fiona Apple a lot, and I love all of her music, but this one in particular has always been a standout for me.
