Evening Reading - June 1, 2022

May has come and gone and with its departure comes the arrival of bright, sunny June. We have a plethora of exciting things to look forward to in June including Shacknews’ upcoming E6 event.

You can also look forward to more of everyone's favorite recap… Evening Reading! Here, you can run through all the news and features of the day, and enjoy some fun content from the net. Ready to get your recap started? Pull up a chair, get comfy, and dive in with us as we dig into tonight’s Evening Reading!

Halp...

Always make sure your Pikachu has a spotter.

Lechonk!

The design, it's too cute!

Ooh, spicy

I love both of them already lol.

Back to Lechonk, though...

I lost it at "Team Chris P. Bacon" lol.

Ok, last Lechonk I promise

Meet Lechonk, the Hog Pokémon! 🐷



It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.



❤️💜 #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/sMnhPNRXUD — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 1, 2022

Lechonk, the muscular chonk.

More of Morgan's Music Nonsense

Pokemon and Lechonk appreciation aside, you know me and my lack of self-control when I'm doing Evening Reading so... it's song recommendation time lol. This time I'm focusing on some of my all-time favorites; these are all songs that mean a lot to me starting with 3 Libras by A Perfect Circle, AKA one of the few songs that hurts me on a deep emotional level but I love to pieces all the same.

10 Years

The entire Autumn Effect album from start to finish is an absolute delight.

The Pale White

Guarantee you've never heard this one before. It reminds me a little of Audiovent, another band that's fairly obscure that released one album in 2002 and then disappeared, and I like it a lot because of that, among other reasons.

Fiona Apple

I feel like I relate to Fiona Apple a lot, and I love all of her music, but this one in particular has always been a standout for me.

