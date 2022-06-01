Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) NFT Marketplace still on track for Q2 2022 launch

GameStop is still on track to get its NFT Marketplace off the ground.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

GameStop (GME) has made news in recent months over its proposed foray into the NFT world. Those looking for any updates on this front during Wednesday's Q1 2022 earnings results may be disappointed. The big update is that there is no major update, though that does mean that the GameStop NFT Marketplace is still in line to go live later this year.

As reported in the Q1 2022 earnings report, GameStop reported that its leap into NFTs is on schedule. Here's the quote from the first quarter overview:

Took steps to support the recent launch of a digital asset wallet to allow gamers and others to store, send, receive, and use cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") across decentralized apps. The wallet extension will enable transactions on GameStop's NFT marketplace upon its intended launch in the second quarter.

GameStop GME NFT Marketplace

News of the GameStop NFT Marketplace first surfaced earlier this year after the company issued its Q4 2021 earnings report. That came after an NFT website was discovered back in 2021. GameStop also opened creator applications at the end of last year. The form was flooded with potential applicants to the point that GameStop had to temporarily close applications for a brief period.

If anything changes with the GameStop NFT Marketplace and its launch window, we'll be sure to report on it here at Shacknews. Be sure to follow the GameStop topic page for any further news on Wednesday's Q1 2022 earnings.

