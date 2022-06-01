Tekken 7 passes 9 million unit sales, becoming the franchise's best-selling entry That's some good a** Tekken sales, as revealed by series director Katsuhiro Harada.

Tekken 7 has long been one of the most celebrated entries of the long-running fighting game series. Since it was first launched in 2015, it has remained a staple of tournaments, competition, and general fighting game conversation. More recently, it’s also the best-selling game in the entire franchise. It was recently revealed that Tekken 7 has passed 9 million unit sales, the most of any Tekken game ever released so far.

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada revealed this sales milestone via his personal Twitter on June 1, 2022. According Harada, Tekken 7 recently achieved its 9 million unit sales milestone to overcome previous franchise record holder, Tekken 3, which sat at around 8.5 million (still one of the best-selling PS1 games ever). Harada also announced that this milestone means that the Tekken series as a whole has crossed 53 million units sold.

"TEKKEN 7 had achieved Over 9 million sales (The highest record in the series). and recorded over 53 million copies sales for the series,” Harada shared in his tweet, thanking fans for their continued support.

Katsuhiro Harada shared the impressive milestone for Tekken 7 sales alongside thanks to the fans for their continued support over the years since its launch.

Tekken 7 has grown a little long in the tooth with around seven years behind it at this point, but Bandai Namco has continued to support the game over the years with new seasons, DLC characters, stages, and tournament events like the Tekken World Tour, which just got a new tour in 2022 as well and begins this June. The game is also still prominently part of major fighting game events such as EVO 2022, where it is one of the headlining games in the competition. Though the game might be older than some of the other fighting game titles, it’s still got a lot going for it.

That’s probably a big part of what allowed Tekken 7 to sell so well. There’s no telling where the series goes after this, but with 9 million unit sales locked down, Bandai Namco has ensured that good a** Tekken is likely here to stay.