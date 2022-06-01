GameStop (GME) reports 12.7 million shares directly registered with ComputerShare as of April 2022 GameStop has stated that 12.7 million of its shares were registered through its transfer agent.

GameStop’s (GME) Q1 2022 earnings report was filled with information on the company’s financial performance over the last few months. It also provided more details for shareholders to dig into. This included the fact that 12.7 million shares, a sizable chunk of all GameStop shares, have been directly registered through the company’s own transfer agent.

It was in an SEC filing made alongside GameStop’s (GME) Q1 2022 earnings report that the company shared the news of its DR’d shares. “As of April 30, 2022, 12.7 million shares of our Class A common stock were directly registered with our transfer agent.” That’s 12.7 million out of the company’s 76 million total shares.

Those interested in buying or selling GameStop stock can do it through different brokers, such as E-Trade, for example. However, they can also opt to directly register their share purchases and and sales with the company itself, and it looks like a decent amount of GameStop (GME) shareholders are going with the latter.

Such a large portion of GameStop shares being directly registered is certainly a blow to the folks still short-selling the retailer, as these shares aren’t available for lending. It’s also likely a contributing factor behind the stock’s increase in value following the release of the report. GameStop’s (GME) stock jumped as high as $132 in value during after-hours trading following the release of the Q1 2022 earnings report, despite the fact that it reported a loss on earnings per share.

With 12.7 million of GameStop’s shares being directly registered with the company, it will be interesting to see how that figure changes over time. In the same Q1 2022 earnings report, we also learned that GameStop’s collectibles revenue was up a sharp 25 percent from the previous year. As we continue to follow all things GME, stick with us here on Shacknews.