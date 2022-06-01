Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature co-op with up to 4 players It would appear that you're going to be able to invite friends to join you in the main adventure in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cooperation and competition are no strangers to the Pokemon series, but it looks like Pokemon Violet and Scarlet are set to expand these features in way we’ve never seen before in a mainline Pokemon game. We got a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet today that showed off new pocket monsters and a release date, but another prominent detail in the trailer was the tease of co-op multiplayer. Apparently, you’ll be able to explore the main adventure in Scarlet and Violet with up to four players in a single game!

More than that, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website confirms that we’ll be able to explore the game with friends alongside series staples such as trading and battling.

“You can discover new Pokémon and explore unfamiliar areas with your friends and family, opening the door to an adventure more precious and fun than ever!,” the website reads.

This is a huge new step for the Pokemon mainline series. While we’ve been able to battle and share Pokemon back and forth since the very beginning, being able to actually join up and explore the world together has never been a thing in a mainline Pokemon game until now.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to launch in November 2022, it looks like we can look forward to playing with friends and family when it comes out on Nintendo Switch later this year.