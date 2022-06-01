Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet reveal new creatures and Legendaries Game Freak has revealed the Legendary Pokemon as well as new features in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The second trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet has arrived, providing the latest look at the next generation of the franchise. In addition to new creatures like Lechonk and Smoliv, it also reveals the game’s respective Legendaries and clues us in on new features.

The second trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet landed on the official Pokemon YouTube channel this morning. It’s here that we meet several new characters and Pokemon. This includes Professor Sada and Professor Turo, as well as Nemona, who appears to be the rival character for these games. It’s also confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be released worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

As for gameplay, Game Freak has confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be fully open-world in a post to the game’s website. “You can experience a new style of adventure, with a world that you’re free to explore at your leisure and not in an order dictated by the story.” While Pokemon Legends Arceus allowed players to freely explore fragmented parts of the world, the developers are heralding Scarlet and Violet as the first open-world Pokemon games.

The end of the trailer gives us our first look at Legendaries Koraidon and Miraodon in a CG cinematic. Though they appear to be dragon-like, their typings have not yet been revealed. The new trailer does introduce us to additional Pokemon in Pawmi (Electric), Lechonk (Normal), and Smoliv (Grass/Normal). We also see several returning Pokemon including Talonflame, Chewtle, Cryogonal, and Gengar.

Arguably the biggest piece of news in the latest trailer is the fact that Scarlet and Violet will allow players to play the game in co-op with up to 4 players.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will arrive this November on Nintendo Switch. Until then, stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.